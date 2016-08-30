August 3, 2016 (Houston, TX and Overland Park, KS) Amprion, Inc, and Sustainable Agriculture and Wildlife Corp, LLC (SAWCorp) announced today that SAWCorp had licensed from Amprion, Inc. an advanced testing technology that can detect Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in live Deer and Elk as well as BSE in cows and Scrapie in sheep. Using a patented technology developed to diagnose diseases associated with protein misfolding, such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and Alzheimer’s in humans, the testing technology is able to identify infected animals before they start showing symptoms. SAWCorp is taking reservations from deer producers now and will begin testing in late August.

“Amprion’s technology will change how CWD is diagnosed, and give deer producers, ranchers and wildlife agencies an important new tool for managing their deer and elk herds” said Blake Ashby, SAWCorp’s manager. CWD is caused by mis-folded protein, called prions. SAWCorp is introducing the first prion test for CWD using Amprion’s patented Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification (PMCA) technology. PMCA is able to amplify the very low levels of prions in blood and other biological material present in animals prior to presentation of symptoms to the point where they can be detected. The high sensitivity and specificity of the test allows CWD infection to be identified before the deer or elk shows signs of the disease. This early detection allows infected animals to be more quickly removed from the herd, helping to limit the spread of the disease.

“We are excited to partner with SawCorp to offer our PMCA technology for the diagnosis of prion diseases in wildlife and farm animals” said Russ Lebovitz, President and CEO of Amprion Inc. “Amprion has developed a platform technology that can be applied to multiple diseases in humans and animals. By entering into this partnership, we can address CWD and other prion diseases in animals, which represent an important challenge in the US at this time”.

ABOUT AMPRION http://ampriondx.com

Based in Houston and San Diego, Amprion is developing Protein Misfolding Cyclic Amplification (PMCA) for the detection of misfolded proteins in humans and animals. Protein misfolding is thought to be the key pathogenic step in many neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, ALS as well as prion diseases such as Creutzfeldt Jacob Disease, BSE and scrapie. Amprion is offering SAWCorp.com 08/03/2016

PMCA-based tests for wildlife and farm animals through its partnership with SawCorp, while developing and marketing its platform for human diseases.

ABOUT SAWCORP www.sawcorp.com

Based in Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City, SAWCorp was founded in mid 2016 to license and implement the PMCA testing platform. SAWCorp’s team of principals and key advisors have more than a century of experience in almost every aspect of agriculture and wildlife. The team includes ag geneticists, deer/elk producers, hunters, ranchers, feed mill operators and game preserve operators. SAWCorp is partnering with the National Agricultural Genotyping Center (NAGC) for lab operations and testing services. NAGC was established in partnership with the National Corn Growers Association, Los Alamos National Lab and the USDA.