by Bob Jensen

When we go fishing, we always try real hard to remember to take all the things we need for a successful fishing trip. It’s easy to remember rods and reels and tackleboxes and sandwiches, but there are some other things that are often forgotten that should be part of the fishing trip. These items don’t help us catch more fish, but they sure can make the fishing experience more pleasant. Following are some of those items.

Take sunscreen. Better yet, get a bottle of sunscreen that you can just leave in the boat or in your tacklebox. Everyone that I’ve spoke with that knows about such stuff says to get a sunscreen that’s a minimum 30 SPF(sun protection factor). Some folks might go fishing to get a tan, but sunburns are no good. They’re uncomfortable right away, and the long-term affects of the sun can be very unpleasant. Be sure to apply sunscreen to your ears, nose, and neck, and also heavily along the areas where clothing meets bare skin. Re-apply the sunscreen frequently.

Another item that should be dedicated to your boat or tacklebox is bug-repellant. Bugs can ruin a day or evening on the water. I recently discovered an insect repellent called Bug Band. Bug Band products contain no DEET. DEET is the ingredient in many repellents that keeps the bugs away. Some people don’t like DEET: It’s sticky and it can ruin tackleboxes and the like with over-spray. Bug Band products come in several forms. There’s a band that you can wear around your wrist or ankle or belt, there are towelettes that are very convenient, and there’s a spray. Bug Band products work on mosquitoes, gnats, flies, and other insects that can make our fishing and outdoor activities unpleasant.

I was recently reminded by firsthand experience that you need a hook-removal kit in the boat, or at least you need to know the fishing line trick for removing hooks. I caught a three pound catfish on a crankbait that was intended for a walleye. The catfish decided that if he had to have a hook in his mouth, I needed one in the knuckle of my middle finger. After getting the catfish unhooked and all the hooks removed from the crankbait, my fishing partner was going to just grab onto the hook in my finger with his needle-nose and give it a jerk. Since this was my finger and my blood and my discomfort, I suggested the fishing line removal method. I had done that before with good results. Then my partner remembered he had “one of those hook-removal kits” in his tacklebox. We read the directions, then applied them. The hook came out easily and with absolutely no pain. We put some of the liquid that came with the kit on the hook hole and went on fishing. Get either a hook-removal kit or learn the line trick.

Last thing: You need foul weather gear. You may not like fishing in the rain, but sometimes, if you want to go fishing, you’ve gotta go in the rain. My Cabela’s GuideWear stays in the boat. It’s perfect for rain, but also for boat rides early in the morning, and the insulated version is great for ice-fishing. I like the parka length coats. Frabill also makes some outstanding foul-weather gear. You’ll enjoy your fishing and outdoors more with good foul-weather gear.

Have the right stuff and use it when you’re outside and you’ll enjoy your time fishing or outdoors even more.