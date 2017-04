by Bob Jensen

Bodies of water go through their ups and downs. For a few years certain bodies of water are very productive fisheries, then something happens and they lose their productivity. Often times it’s Mother Nature doing her thing with droughts or poor reproduction or whatever, other times over-harvest will impact the productivity of a fishery. Many of these fisheries come back, some don’t. I was on Clear Lake in north central Iowa recently. Due to the involvement of several different groups, Clear Lake has become one of the premier fisheries in the Midwest. Here’s what’s going on at Clear Lake.

Clear Lake is the closest major body of water close to where I live. I remember as a youngster going to Clear Lake and catching bullheads off the dock. Clear Lake was primarily a bullhead lake, although it was also home to some walleyes. My first walleye came out of Clear Lake.

Several years ago the west end of Clear Lake was dredged of the silt that covered the bottom. At the time, the “Little Lake” was a consistent four feet deep over much silt. After the dredging, that end of the lake is now full of structure and depths in the twenty foot range are common.

Efforts were also put in place to limit the large carp population. While you’ll probably never get rid of all the carp, their numbers are less, so vegetation has a chance to take root. Also, the water has cleared up. This creates a different ecosystem, making Clear Lake more conducive to other species of fish. The walleye population is outstanding, but crappies, bluegills, and other species of fish have also flourished.

On my recent outing on Clear Lake I fished with Kevan Paul. Kevan is an outstanding angler. We caught walleyes on mid-lake structures, crappies around docks, and white bass while trolling crankbaits.

Yellow bass are also a big part of the Clear Lake ecosystem. They provide abundant forage for the predator fish, and they provide excellent table fare for the angler. In Clear Lake there is no limit on yellow bass, so if you’re looking for a meal of fish, yellow bass are the way to go. You can catch them by the bucketful. A sixty-fourth ounce Fire-fly jig is all you need when the yellows are close to shore.

The folks in and around Clear Lake have done a tremendous job of creating an outstanding fishery, and hopefully with the improvement of water quality and smart management, Clear Lake will remain a consistent fishery. Wherever you live, measures can be implemented that will improve fishing. Some of those measures may be a little painful and hard to understand at first, but when their effects take place, anglers will almost always appreciate them. And, if you would like to get in on the outstanding action at Clear Lake, visit paulsfishingguide.com