Federally listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act of 1998, bull trout are continuing to thrive in Oregon at Lake Billy Chinook, one of the few bodies of water in the country where they can be legally caught. Rick Arnold of http://www.trophytroutguide.com guides AO Host Mark Tobin into catching this rare treat that averages over 18 inches and double digit weights in this water.

First of 3 parts.