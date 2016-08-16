Asian Carp Extreme Bowfishing

August 16, 2016 4:51 pm

The American Outdoorsman takes you to the Illinois River, to hunt, I mean fish for the Asian Carp. Join Chris Brackett, Gene Price, and Steve Bailey as they actually shoot a bow and arrow at these giant jumping fish.

About The Author
-
Previous

Mississippi Coast Deep Sea Fishing
Next

Catfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks

Related Videos

Winter Crappie Tips

Winter Crappie Tips

Fishing Oregon’s Umpqua River for Chinook Salmon: Part 2 of 2

Fishing Oregon’s Umpqua River for Chinook Salmon Part 2

Springtime Crappie Tips: Part 3 of 3

Springtime Crappie Tips 3

Asian Carp Bowfishing – EXTREME SHOT!

Asian Carp Bowfishing – EXTREME SHOT!

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>